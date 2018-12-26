Enjoy the mild weather before temps warm back up this week

ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas has passed, but the gift of pleasant weather remains in Central Florida.

Expect a mild and breezy Wednesday as a weak front continues to slide into northern Florida, tightening the pressure gradient and cranking up winds by the afternoon.

"Breezy conditions will develop along the coast, with winds at 15-20 miles per hour, and about 10-15 miles per hour further inland," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said.

Southern Brevard County has the best chance of seeing some rain Wednesday, but a few sprinkles cannot be ruled out farther north, Campos said.

Temperatures will reach highs Wednesday in the mid- to upper 70s for most areas, which is slightly above normal for late December.

After the weak front currently making its way into the area, Central Florida will get a break from fronts, warming temperatures up a few degrees.

[SIGN UP: Subscribe to ClickOrlando.com newsletters]

"From late week through this weekend, the Atlantic ridge of high pressure will strengthen, blocking any fronts from making their way into Central Florida," Campos said. "Our chance of rain will come off the ocean with coverage going up to 30-40 percent. With the lack of fronts, highs will be nearing 80 degrees by the end of the year."

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.