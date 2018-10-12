Fall, is that you? It's been 5 months since Orlando has seen these temps

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida will get a taste of fall -- at least by Sunshine State standards -- with overnight lows reaching the 50s early Saturday in some parts of the region.

The high Friday in Orlando will be 90. The average high on this date is 86.

Changes, however, are on the way.

"A weak frontal boundary will slide through the state, ushering in some nice changes for Central Florida," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. "A drier and slightly cooler northerly wind flow, combined with mostly clear skies overnight will allow low temperatures to fall below 90 degrees for the first time in a long while."

Models shows lows ranging from the upper 50s in Marion County to the low 70s in Brevard County.

Orlando will see lows in the 60s, the coolest temperatures in The City Beautiful since May 11.

"Any small chance of an isolated shower would be confined to the far south coast as some rain could linger," Campos said.

High pressure will build in Saturday afternoon, allowing for a nice seasonal weekend ahead.

"Plenty of dry air will remain in place, which is why rain chances will be minimal through Sunday," Campos said.

Highs in the Orlando area will be near 88 from Saturday through Monday, but it won't be as humid.

Humidity and warmer temperatures will return next week, with lows into the mid-70s and highs near 90 degrees starting on Tuesday.

