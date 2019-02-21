'Feels like' temperature could hit 90 degrees in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Can someone please tell Mother Nature that it's only February?

High temperatures will soar near record highs Thursday across Central Florida.

Expect a high of 88 degrees in Orlando, which would tie the record high set in 1989.

"With some humidity, the 'feels like' temperature will be around 90 degrees," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

The record high for Daytona Beach is 87, set also in 1989.

The record high for Melbourne is 88, set in 1989.

The record high for Sanford on this date is 87, set in 2003.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s in the Orlando area.

There's a 20 percent chance of rain Thursday and 10 percent Friday.

Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s through the weekend. Rain chances stand at 30 percent Saturday and 20 percent Sunday.

Highs dip to the upper 70s Monday, and rain chances jump to 40 percent Tuesday.

