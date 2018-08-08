'Feels like' temps near 100 as rain chances increase in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a few days of dry weather, rain chances are on the rise in Central Florida.

"A ridge of high pressure stationed over the west Atlantic will begin to shift slowly southward," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. "This will result in a slight southern shift in winds Wednesday, increasing humidity and moisture."

The dry air will hold on for areas north of Orlando, but rain chances stand at 40 percent for the far southern zones.

A southerly wind flow will heat temperatures into the mid-90s, with "feels like" temperatures nearing 100 degrees.

"Some computer models are now showing an upper level low moving across the Florida straits and the Gulf of Mexico," Campos said. "As a result, weather conditions will begin to gradually transition back to a typical summer pattern, with rain coverage increasing to 40- 60 percent."

Tracking the tropics

The National Hurricane Center is watching Tropical Storm Debby as it moves over the North Atlantic with winds of 40 mph.

Debby is not expected to live long as it stays out over the water.

The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10.

Debby: Sustained winds of 40mph as it moves North. Not expected to last long in the North Atlantic. #news6 pic.twitter.com/U7IYX1JTLH — Candace Campos (@CandaceCamposWx) August 7, 2018

