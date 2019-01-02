Find out when next cold front arrives as 80s linger in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - The new year will continue its hot start in Central Florida.

Highs in Orlando will reach 82 on Wednesday and 85 on Thursday. The average high for this time of year is 71.

"A ridge of high pressure remains over the area, ushering in a south southeasterly wind flow," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. "Weather conditions will remain similar to previous days, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies."

Wednesday Almanac:

Orlando

High Today: 82

Average: 71

Record: 85, set in 1939

Daytona Beach

High Today: 79

Average: 68

Record: 82, set in 2006

Melbourne

High Today: 81

Average: 71

Record: 86, set in 1924

A cold front will begin to push into the area late Thursday, increasing the chance for a few scattered showers.

Friday's high will be in the low 80s, with a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain.

"Temperatures will then turn cooler Friday night," Campos said. "Once the front clears, a cool high pressure system will build into Florida over the weekend, with dry weather and fairly seasonable temperatures retaking hold."

Highs will max into the upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday and Sunday, with lows in the 40s in some areas.

