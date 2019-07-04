Fireworks forecast for Fourth of July looks good

ORLANDO, Fla. - It will be hot as a firecracker for the Fourth of July with highs soaring into the mid-90s inland, lower 90s for the coast.

For a few hours Thursday, the feels like temperatures across Central Florida will max out between 100 and 105 degrees.

Rain chances Thursday will hover at 30% along the immediate coastline, and a 40% west of I-95. Some storms could produce gusty winds and lightning, but most of the activity should taper off by fireworks time.

The forecast for the Fireworks at the Fountain is looking pretty good! Highs will be around 96 with an isolated storm between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Hope everyone has a happy and safe holiday.

