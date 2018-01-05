Freezing temps again hit Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Temperatures again plummeted below the freezing point early Friday for parts of Central Florida.

As of 6 a.m., Orlando saw temperatures drop to 32 degrees. Areas to the north were even lower.

"Cold high pressure will begin to track south by this weekend," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. "Northerly winds will keep highs in the mid- to low 50s, with sunny and dry weather."

Lows will be near the freezing mark again early Saturday.

"A freeze watch is in effect for Lake, Sumter and Marion counties overnight," Campos said.

Winds will begin to shift this weekend, bringing a return of an onshore breeze.

"This change will begin our warming process," Campos said.

Highs will return to the 60s by Sunday.

"Expect conditions to remain dry and sunny," she said.

