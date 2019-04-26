LIVE RADAR: Front brings showers, thunderstorms to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - A wet Friday is forecast for Central Florida.

"We are pinpointing a front moving through Central Florida, bringing showers and thunderstorms," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Rain will fall in Marion and Sumter counties for the morning drive.

"More scattered showers -- even a couple of embedded thunderstorms -- will build in along I-4 through the day," Bridges said. " Expect some heavy downpours around the noon hour."

The coverage of rain will be on and off and scattered at 60%.

"It will be windy throughout the day, with winds out of the west-southwest at 15 to 20 mph and gusting to 25 mph," Bridges said. "Rain chances come to an end for your evening plans."

Orlando will reach a high of 84 degrees, the average high for this time of year.

The overnight low will be in the low 60s.

"We will be dry and sunny for both weekend days, with highs in the mid- and upper 80s," Bridges said.

Expect highs in the upper 80s all of next week, with no rain until Thursday.

There will be a moderate risk of rip currents through the weekend at area beaches.

Watch News 6 for more weather news.



