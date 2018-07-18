Heat, humidity bringing more storms to Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - With no major activity happening in the tropics, the focus Wednesday is the weather at home in Central Florida.

More energy and moisture is working in from west to east, which will bring an earlier round of showers and storms.

Rain chances will reach 60 percent by Wednesday afternoon.

"As early as noon, expect a 40 percent coverage of rain," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Embedded there will be some strong storms with strong wind, lightning and heavy rain, much like we saw last night."

[Double rainbows: Here's what they mean | Not all lightning strikes are equal: What type is most dangerous?]

Most of the storms will end after 9 p.m., according to Bridges.

Moisture continues to stream in from the Gulf of Mexico, creating perfect conditions for afternoon storms.

High humidity will be felt as early as Wednesday morning.

"You will notice the very humid air in place as soon as you step out the door," Bridges said.

Temperatures will be warming up to the mid-90s in the next couple of days. Temperatures will feel as high as 105 degrees before the heaviest rain arrives.

Rain chances will be up to 60 percent on Thursday and 40 percent for Friday and Saturday and back to 50 percent Sunday and Monday.

Here is the #HourByHour Forecast for today! Warming to 94. Feeling like 105. Rain chances up to 60% pic.twitter.com/FWZ0qw7pCR — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) July 18, 2018

Temperatures will reach highs in the low and mid-90s Friday and linger through the weekend.

Temperatures in Orlando Tuesday warmed to 94 degrees.

[SIGN UP: Subscribe to ClickOrlando.com newsletters]

"That was nowhere near the record of 100 degrees set back in 1908," Bridges said.

The average high in Orlando for July 18 is 98 degrees and was set in 1898.

After receiving .17 inches of rain Tuesday, the official deficit in Orlando is 1.63 inches since Jan 1.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.