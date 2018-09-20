Heat index soars into triple digits; tropics stay active

ORLANDO, Fla. - The heat index will again hit the triple digits in Central Florida, and there's a decent chance of storms.

Orlando will see a high of 95 on Thursday, with "feels like" temperatures over 100 degrees. The average high on this date is 89.

There will be a 50 percent coverage of showers and storms.

"Some will bring heavy downpours, thunder, lightning and strong wind gusts," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Most of the rain will end after 6 p.m."

Rain chances drop to 30 percent on Friday, with a high of 92.

Highs will be in the low 90s through the weekend, with rain chances at 40 percent on Saturday and Sunday.

Storms will push inland of the beaches and along I-4 by 3 PM! Here is #FutureRadar pic.twitter.com/9KFKOIHCom — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) September 20, 2018

Pinpointing the tropics

A non-tropical low is forecast to develop by Friday night over the Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Azores.

Conditions are expected to be conductive for the system to acquire some subtropical characteristics and a subtropical or tropical cyclone could form over the weekend or early next week over the central Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 40 percent chance of development over the next five days.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave producing a small but concentrated area of thunderstorms is about 150 miles east of the Windward Islands.

The wave is moving west and some additional development is possible before upper-level winds become increasingly unfavorable for tropical cyclone formation.

"It will briefly have a chance to develop and then it will likely die out and not impact the U.S." Bridges said.

