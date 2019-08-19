Heat index to hit 100 as rain chances dwindle

ORLANDO, Fla. - The coverage of rain across Central Florida on Monday will not be as expansive as the last several days.

"An area of low pressure moving along the Eastern seaboard is actually dragging some drier air in our direction," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "This is leading to a lower coverage of rain -- for a day."

There will be a 30% coverage of rain, mainly after 3 p.m.

"Of course, with lower rain chances comes more heat," Bridges said.

Orlando will see a high near 95, with the heat index hitting 100 degrees. The normal high temperature on this date is 92. The record high is 100, set in 1938.

Rain chances ramp up to 50% Tuesday before dipping to 40% Wedensday through Friday.

Highs will be in the low to mid-90s the rest of the week.

Pinpointing the tropics

Thunderstorm activity has increased near the northeast of a well-defined low pressure system located more than 200 miles east-northeast of Norfolk, Virginia.

The hurricane center is giving the system a 10% chance of development within the next two days.

"The weather system will move farther away from land and certainly not impact Florida, except for bringing drier air in our direction," Bridges said.

