Central Florida heat returns after a refreshing cool down

ORLANDO, Fla. - After the refreshing cool temps Saturday, the heat returns to the 90s Sunday afternoon, according to News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos

During the day

High temperatures will range from the upper 80s along the coast to the low 90s inland. The clouds overhead will break allowing the heat to settle in early.

"The rain will arrive ... later Sunday, unlike Saturday. Scattered showers will pop up around 3 p.m. and then crank up early Sunday evening, Cokinos said.

Pockets of heavy rain will accompany storms that develop, along with lightning and strong wind gusts.

"The majority of the activity tonight will be around southern Volusia, Brevard and parts of Osceola County until midnight or so," Cokinos said.

After the rain clears, skies remain cloudy. Lows will linger in the mid-70s Sunday night.

Beach forecast

At the coast Sunday, expect a moderate rip current risk. Otherwise, it's not a bad beach day.

"There will be a mix of sun and clouds," Cokinos said.

The UV index remains very high, so don't forget to protect your skin and stay hydrated. The boating forecast is great, too. There are no advisories, with a light chop expected along the intracoastal waterway.

Overnight

Monday will have another dry start to the day.

Highs return to the low 90s with late afternoon storms firing up once again. Rain chances begin to dwindle as we get closer to the Fourth of July.

Tropics

"The latest from the National Hurricane Center is no tropical development is expected over the next five days in the Gulf and Atlantic Basin," Cokinos said.





