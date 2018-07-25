LIVE RADAR: Heavy rain moving into Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - The rain is starting early Wednesday afternoon across Central Florida.

"The persistent area of moisture in the Gulf of Mexico will weaken, however, there will still be plenty of available moisture across the region," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. "Expect about a 60 to 70 percent chance of rain and storms starting up by lunch time."

Campos said the rain will track from west to east.

"Heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning strikes will be embedded within a few stronger storms," Campos said.

High temperatures wil remain near 90 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

"This stormy setup over the Southeast will finally loosen its grip late in the week," Campos said. "An Atlantic ridge of high pressure will slowly build back in, and we will gradually return to a more typical summertime pattern, with storm chances at 50 percent through the weekend."

