Here's the latest on the tropical wave near the Gulf of Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. - After Hurricane Michael struck the Florida Panhandle with 155 mph winds, causing massive destruction, all eyes are on the tropics to see if another potential system could follow a similar path.

The National Hurricane Center said Friday that an area of low pressure over the west-central Caribbean Sea has a 20 percent chance of tropical development over the next five days, down from 50 percent the previous day.

"As of now, it does not look like this system will be a concern for the Gulf of Mexico," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said.

The next named storm will be called Oscar.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Michael was a post-tropical cyclone Friday morning off the coast of Virginia.

The storm was packing 65 mph winds and was on a track over the Atlantic.

Hurricane Leslie was 425 miles south-southwest of The Azores, with 90 mph winds.

Leslie will continue to head east, south of Portugal, before turning south.

Tropical Storm Nadine was 740 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, traveling west-northwest at 8 mph.

Nadine had 50 mph winds, and computer models show the storm continuing to the west.

Orlando-area forecast

Central Florida will get a taste of fall -- at least by Sunshine State standards -- with overnight lows reaching the 50s early Saturday in some parts of the region.

The high Friday in Orlando will be 90. The average high on this date is 86.

Changes, however, are on the way.

Models shows lows ranging from the upper 50s in Marion County to the low 70s in Brevard County.

Orlando will see lows in the 60s. It will be the coolest temperature in Orlando since May 11.

