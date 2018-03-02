Here's when long-awaited cooldown hits Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - After days of highs in the 80s, major changes are coming to the Central Florida forecast.

A cold front is moving through the Orlando area early Friday.

"The front is bringing a thin line of rain that is quickly moving to the south," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Most of this light rain will be south of the Orlando metro region, including the entire viewing area, by 7 a.m.."

Orlando will see a high of 78, two degrees above the average high on this date.

High temperatures reached 87 on Thursday, shy of the record of 90 set in 1918.

Daytona Beach tied its record of 86 on Thursday, and Melbourne set a new record of 89, topping 87 set in 2012.

Highs will be in the mid-70s in Orlando on Saturday, with overnight lows near 50.

Sunday's high will be 70, with lows dipping into the upper 40s.

There's no chance of rain this weekend.

Next workweek will start with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the 50s.

"By next Wednesday, expect a 30 percent chance of rain as another boundary moves in and cools us even more," Bridges said.

Orlando's yearly rain deficit stands at 2.37 inches.

