Here's your county-by-county forecast as storms head to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - With a risk of severe weather Friday in Central Florida, here's a county-by-county forecast.

There is a chance of some rotating storms that could lead to a couple of isolated tornadoes, with the greatest risk in Lake, Marion and Sumter counties.

In those counties, there could be up to 1.5 inches of rain and a few rotating storms.

Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties are expected to receive more than a half-inch of rain, with gusty winds. The tornado risk, however, is low.

Brevard, Flagler and Volusia counties are forecast to see about a half-inch of rain, with small hail possible. There's a small craft advisory and a gale warning in effect, too.

The high in Orlando will reach 86, with a 90% coverage of rain. The average high on this date is 83.

"There will be a chance for some lingering showers and storms into the night, but by 10 o’clock most of the storms will be pushing out of Central Florida," Bridges said.

Weekend highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s, with little chance of rain.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.

