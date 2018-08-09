High heat, slim rain chances forecast for Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's gonna be a scorcher Thursday in Central Florida.

"We will have a lot of sunshine to go around, sending high temperatures to the mid-90s across most of the region," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "The coast will see highs in the low 90s."

The heat index, however, will be near 100, and the UV index will be very high to extreme.

The day won't be rain-free, though.

"Just keep in mind there will be a few showers or thunderstorms that flare up this afternoon," Cokinos said. "Rain coverage is limited to 30 percent. Most of the rain will be light to moderate, but there could be a few pockets of heavy rain in isolated thunderstorms."

The rain slows by the evening.

Overnight lows will stay in the mid-70s, with partly cloudy skies.

Orlando will see a high of 94 on Friday, with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Rain chances jump to 60 percent on Sunday.

