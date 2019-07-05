High heat, storms in Orlando-area forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. - Friday will be another typical day in Central Florida, with highs in the 90s and a 40% chance of rain.

"The greatest coverage of rain is forecast to move in later in the day and early evening," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. "The main impacts continue to be frequent lightning, torrential downpours and gusty winds."

Rain chances will be near 20% along the coast and 40 to 50% inland.

High temperatures will once again warm into the mid-90s over the interior counties and lower 90s for the coast.

The highest heat index values will average 98 to 105 degrees by early afternoon.

"While uncomfortable, hot and humid, these temperatures will remain just below the heat advisory criteria," Campos said.

Expect the weather pattern to shift to a more unsettled setup as winds will veer out of the south-southwest over the weekend.

Rain chances jump to 70 to 80% over the weekend. Highs will be in the low 90s. Lows will be in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.