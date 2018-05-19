High rain chances continue through next weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - High rain chances will continue through next weekend with locally heavy rainfall.

Deep moisture will continue to flow in from the south and dump heavy rainfall across most of the Florida peninsula through Sunday. For this reason, we will keep rain chances at a high, 60-80 percent Saturday night and into Sunday.

The stubborn clouds and heavy rain will keep highs in the lower 80s.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

The ridge of high pressure that has been our wet weather maker will shift a bit, but not enough to turn off the water hose completely. We will remain under a southerly flow, keeping rain have above normal (40-60 percent) through next weekend.

The chance of rain will mainly return during the afternoon, as the sea breezes form and collide over Central Florida.

A slight reduction in the deep moisture will allow a little more sunshine and heat up temperatures into the mid-80s.

Several models are starting to show an increase in tropical moisture over the area late in the week, but differ significantly on the placement for a potential tropical disturbance.

Either way, plan for a possibly wet Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.