High rip current threat, tropical downpours from Humberto

ORLANDO, Fla.- - It won't be a washout for the weekend, but tropical downpours will be around courtesy of Tropical Storm Humberto.

Rough seas and an extremely high rip current threat will be the main impacts as Humberto passes about 200 miles off of Florida's coast.

Beach Forecast

It will be dangerous to be in the water this weekend as Humberto increases wave heights to 6-8 feet. A small craft advisory is in effect through Saturday night. A high rip current threat exists through the weekend. It is advised not to enter the water as red flags are flying at East Coast beaches.

Tropical Update

Humberto is expected to become a hurricane as it approaches Bermuda next week.

The tropics remain active beyond Humberto. At this time, there is no short-term impact to Florida other than minimal impacts of Humberto.

