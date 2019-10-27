Hottest October ever? Central Florida could set new mark

ORLANDO, Fla.- - October is the month Central Florida starts to see changing weather. Albeit a slight change, the temperatures start to drop and the dry season gets close to starting. October 2019, however, has brought the opposite.

With a few days to go, most cities in Central Florida are threatening the top spot when it comes to hottest Octobers on record. Orlando, Daytona Beach, Melbourne and Sanford are sitting in the top spot.

More heat is expected to close out October, so a big change in these rankings is likely not in the cards.

One of the crazy stats across Central Florida is that there has not been a morning of 60 degrees or cooler. On average the first 60 degree morning occurs on Oct. 16. The latest the first 60 degree day of the season occurred is Nov 4. That record could also be in jeopardy as no rounds of cooler air are expected through the start of November.

Why so hot?

A huge chunk of high pressure has parked itself over the southeast coast of Florida. This has prevented the advance of cold fronts from the north and reinforced heat and humidity by pushing in air from the Caribbean.

