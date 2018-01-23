How changes in weather can affect your body

ORLANDO, Fla. - How many times have you heard someone say, "Every time the weather changes I can feel it before it happens?"

It turns out, there could be some truth to that statement because when weather changes it impacts the body in many ways.

The most noticeable impacts are dry skin in cold weather, when you may feel cold and your lips may chap.

If it's hot and humid, your hair may frizz or you may start to sweat.

There are other impacts some people might experience that the general population doesn't.

People who suffer from migraines notice changes in the weather more than most.

Studies at the Mayo Clinic revealed that several weather patterns can also trigger migraines. Some of those triggers are extreme heat or cold, dry or very humid air, a drop or rise in air pressure, and windy or stormy weather.

For example, as a cold front passes by many changes in the environment take place. Barometric pressure begins to fall until the front arrives and then it hits its lowest point. Behind the front the air temperature drops, the winds pick up and drier air moves in.

Studies at the Mayo Clinic show that some of these changes can cause imbalances in brain chemicals that can prompt migraines.

Air pressure and temperature also impacts those who suffer from arthritis.

A study at Tufts University revealed that for every 10-degree temperature drop, there was a rise in arthritis pain in patients.

The thought is that these changes can cause swelling around the joints, which increases the pressure on the joint, leading to more pain.

This theory is one that continues to be studied.

Asthma sufferers are another group that will notice the changes in the weather more than others. Sudden changes in the weather including severe thunderstorms can trigger flare-ups.

Studies from Nemours found that extreme heat can play a big role, too. Elevated ozone levels can make it hard for those with asthma to breathe.

Often weather reports will include ozone when it's extreme so that those with breathing issues will limit their time outdoors when levels are the highest.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.