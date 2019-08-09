How hot? 'Feels like' temps could hit 110 in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - There's a decent chance of rain in Central Florida over the next couple of days, but the big story is all about the heat.

Orlando will see a high near 95 Friday and 96 Saturday, but "feels like" temperatures will approach 110 degrees. The average high on this date is 92.

"Expect a 50% coverage of rain Friday and a 40% coverage of rain Saturday through most of next week," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Warm air in the upper levels of the atmosphere will lead to a scattering of afternoon showers and storms."

It will get hot today! Feels Like temperatures up to 110! pic.twitter.com/z6OFrkyMRi — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) August 9, 2019

"We saw 0.62 inches of rain Thursday, putting our deficit at 2.41 inches since the first of the year," Bridges said.

There is currently nothing to pinpoint in the tropics.

