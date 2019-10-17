How the tropics could impact Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla.- - A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico could get a name as early as Thursday. If it does, Nestor is up next on the list. Regardless if this system is named or not, Central Florida will feel impacts this weekend.

The main impact will be increasing tropical downpours Friday evening into Saturday. Severe weather will also be possible from Saturday morning through early Saturday evening.

**A few tornadoes would not be out of the question given the atmospheric set up. The tornado threat is dependent on the exact track of the tropical disturbance.

Winds could turn gusty at times through the weekend. Sunday looks to be mainly dry.

