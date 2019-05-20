Hurricane center keeps tabs on system in tropics

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of low pressure in the Atlantic, well off Florida's east coast.

The hurricane center is giving the system a 60% chance of development over the next two days.

The system could develop into a short-lived subtropical or tropical storm by Tuesday while moving north or northeast, away from Florida. It could prove to be an issue for Bermuda, however.

By Wednesday, however, conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for further development.

An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Monday afternoon.

Hurricane season officially starts June 1.

The first named storm of the season will be called Andrea.

Orlando-area forecast

There's a 20% chance of rain Monday in Central Florida, but it will be mostly sunny with a high near 92.

Overnight lows will be near 70.

Highs will remain 90 degrees or warmer through Memorial Day weekend, with almost no chance of rain.

