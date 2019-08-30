State orders additional 200,000 gallons of water as Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state has more than 1 million gallons of water set for distribution as Hurricane Dorian makes its way toward Florida.

The state also has 1.8 million meals ready for distribution.

"As Hurricane Dorian continues to grow and intensify, we are preparing all available state resources," said DeSantis. "Today we activated 2,500 members of the Florida National Guard, with an additional 1,500 on standby. We will continue to receive constant updates from state agencies to ensure all available resources are being utilized. I encourage all Floridians to continue to monitor updates and to heed all warnings from local officials."

DeSantis said once a local evacuation is ordered, the Florida Department of Transportation will lift tolls in the impacted areas.

Hurricane Dorian remains on a projected path toward Central Florida, where it could slam the coast with sustained winds of 130 mph as a Category 4 storm.

As of Thursday afternoon, Dorian was a Category 1 hurricane packing 85 mph winds and was located about 330 miles southeast of the Bahamas, moving northwest at 13 mph. There are no watches or warnings in effect in the Bahamas or anywhere else yet.

