4 Rivers opening Sunday to raise money for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

4 Rivers Smokehouse is opening its restaurants across Florida on Sunday to raise money for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

The restaurants, which are normally closed on Sunday, will donate contributions to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization devoted to providing meals during natural disasters.

Each restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for regular dine-in, to-go and online menus.

The COOP will also be open, serving its southern cuisine from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will offer breakfast all day.

“As Floridians, we know all too well the destruction hurricanes can cause and it saddens us to see the devastation caused in the Bahamas by Dorian,” said John Rivers, 4 Rivers Founder/CEO. “Community is the core of our brand, so the entire 4R family is proud to contribute to relief efforts in the Bahamas by raising funds on Sept. 8 at our 4 Rivers Smokehouses and The COOP.”

4R Restaurant Group venues participating in the Sept. 8 Hurricane Dorian relief efforts to benefit the Bahamas, include:

4 Rivers Smokehouse Carrollwood located at 14330 N Dale Mabry Highway , Tampa, FL 33618

4 Rivers Smokehouse Coral Springs located at 2660 N University Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33065

4 Rivers Smokehouse Gainesville located at 3262 SW 35th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32608

4 Rivers Smokehouse Jacksonville located at 9220 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville, FL 32256

4 Rivers Smokehouse Kissimmee located at 874 W Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741

, Kissimmee, FL 34741 4 Rivers Smokehouse Longwood located at 1869 W State Rd 434, Longwood, FL 32750

4 Rivers Smokehouse Orange Park located at 220 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073

4 Rivers Smokehouse South Tampa located at 623 S MacDill Ave., Tampa, FL 33609

4 Rivers Smokehouse Tallahassee located at 1817 Thomasville Road #100, Tallahassee, FL 32303

4 Rivers Smokehouse UCF /East Orlando located at 11764 University Blvd., Orlando, FL 32817

4 Rivers Smokehouse Winter Garden located at 1047 S Dillard St., Winter Garden, FL 34787

4 Rivers Smokehouse Winter Park located at 1600 W Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park, FL 32789

The COOP located at 610 W Morse Blvd., Winter Park, FL 32789

