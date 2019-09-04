Baby sea turtle named 'Dorian' rescued by Flagler Beach Fire Rescue

Turbulent surf from Hurricane Dorian made life rough for new sea turtles hatching while the Category 2 storm skirted Florida’s coast.

The Flagler Beach Fire Department posted to Facebook to show its first rescue of the day on Tuesday.

It was a sea turtle they named “Dorian.”

The post said, “Flagler Beach Fire Department made its first rescue today. ‘Dorian’ the sea turtle was rescued from the beach after being caught in the turbulent surf by a Good Samaritan. The Flagler Beach Fire Department notified Florida Wildlife Control and was picked up by the Flagler Beach Sea Turtle Patrol. Dorian is expected to get some rest and will be released later this week to his home when the ocean waves subside.”

