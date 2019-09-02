Brevard County evacuations start at 8 a.m. ahead of Hurricane Dorian

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Officials have delayed the mandatory evacuation order for Brevard County's barrier island by 24 hours — from 8 a.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday — after Hurricane Dorian's projected path took a northward turn, News 6 partner Florida Today reports.

Brevard County evacuation order includes:

Beachside residents, ranging from Kennedy Space Center southward to Sebastian Inlet (including Merritt Island).

Mainland residents who live in mobile homes or manufactured housing.

Mainland residents who live in low-lying, flood-prone areas.

Residents with special medical needs.

“Hurricane Dorian’s been playing cat and mouse with us for the past five days. And it continues to stall out in the Atlantic,” county spokesman, Don Walker said.

To find out if you are in an evacuation zone, click or tap here then enter the address in the search engine in the upper left hand corner of the screen.

Copyright 2019 Florida Today