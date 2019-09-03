Pictures, videos show impact of Hurricane Dorian in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida residents started to feel the impact of Hurricane Dorian Tuesday night.

6:53 p.m. Tuesday

Tree falls on power line in Holly Hill.

5:45 p.m. Tuesday

Beach erosion started to eat the seawall along Ocean Drive in Vero Beach.

A chunk of the sidewalk is now gone.

#BREAKING Beach erosion in Vero Beach eating the sea wall along Ocean Drive in Vero Beach. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/awnIniWGlF — Erik Sandoval (@ErikSandoval) September 3, 2019

Crews have lined caution tape along the entrance ramp of the sidewalk to the boardwalk.

Around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday Hurricane Dorian continued to get wider, hurricane force winds may hit Cape Canaveral later in the night.

Tropical-storm-force winds are expected to hit the rest of Central Florida Tuesday night.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.