Pictures, videos show impact of Hurricane Dorian in Central Florida

Tuesday night Central Floridians started to feel impact of the storm

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida residents started to feel the impact of Hurricane Dorian Tuesday night.

6:53 p.m. Tuesday

Tree falls on power line in Holly Hill.

5:45 p.m. Tuesday

Beach erosion started to eat the seawall along Ocean Drive in Vero Beach.

A chunk of the sidewalk is now gone.

Crews have lined caution tape along the entrance ramp of the sidewalk to the boardwalk.

Around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday Hurricane Dorian continued to get wider, hurricane force winds may hit Cape Canaveral later in the night.

Tropical-storm-force winds are expected to hit the rest of Central Florida Tuesday night.
 

