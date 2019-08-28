Daytona Beach hotels, businesses already feeling Hurricane Dorian impact

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach vacationers are canceling their Labor Day holiday plans with the imminent threat of Hurricane Dorian.

Bob Davis, CEO and president of the Lodging and Hospitality Association of Volusia County, said Labor Day weekend is typically a busy one that area hotels and businesses count on.

But with the possibility of severe weather, people are changing their plans.

"Cancellations coming in daily in the droves," Davis said.

Davis said he's seen many cancellations and that will have a trickle-down effect on area businesses and restaurants.

The Labor Day weekend is a big draw for visitors and Davis said people from all over the state come to Daytona Beach for the long weekend.

With Dorian, those are dollars the local economy will be losing out on this holiday.

