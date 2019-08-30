Dorian forecast to become major hurricane, ram through Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The latest track for Dorian shows the storm striking Florida near West Palm Beach as a Category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph before moving through the Orlando area while maintaining hurricane status.

As of 8 a.m., Dorian was 255 miles east-northeast of the Bahamas. The hurricane was traveling northwest at 12 mph, with sustained winds of 110 mph, a Category 2 storm.

Dorian is forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane, Category 3 or higher, later in the day.

In a video he tweeted Thursday evening, President Donald Trump said Dorian could be an "absolute monster."

The latest track also shows Dorian slowing down, making landfall in Florida early Tuesday.

"Many computer models show Dorian riding along the Florida Turnpike up to I-75 as a possible Category 1 hurricane and moving slowly," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "If this is the case, we can expect flooding rain and possible tornadoes, as well as relentless hurricane-force winds, in Central Florida."

The cone of uncertainty still includes nearly the entire state of Florida and south Georgia.

Hurricane season runs through November.

The next named storm will be called Fernand.

Watches and warnings

The government of the Bahamas has issued a hurricane watch for the northwestern Bahamas.

A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

Interests in southern and Central Florida should monitor the progress of Dorian.

Land hazards

Wind: Hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area by Sunday, with tropical storm conditions possible by Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Storm surge: A dangerous storm surge is expected to produce significant coastal flooding in areas of onshore winds in the northwestern Bahamas. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

Rainfall: The northwestern Bahamas and coastal sections of the southeast United States, 6 to 12 inches, isolated 15 inches. The central Bahamas, 1 to 2 inches, isolated 4 inches.

This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods.

Surf: Swells are likely to begin affecting the east-facing shores of the Bahamas and the southeastern United States coast during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

Orlando-area forecast

Central Florida will see rain Friday, but it's not associated with Dorian.

Expect a 70% coverage of rain, with a high of 90.

"We are pinpointing scattered showers and thundershowers moving in Friday morning and again on and off through the afternoon," Bridges said.

Highs will be in the low 90s over the Labor Day weekend.

Rain chances will be 70% Saturday and Sunday and 90% Monday.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.