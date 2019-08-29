Dorian to become major hurricane on projected path to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian remains on a projected path toward Central Florida, where it could slam the coast with sustained winds of 125 mph.

As of early Thursday, Dorian was a Category 1 hurricane packing 85 mph winds and was located about 150 miles north-northwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Dorian is moving northwest at 13 mph.

Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Dorian is expected to become a major hurricane Friday.

The latest track shows Dorian's eye approaching Florida early Monday morning.

"It will likely still be a hurricane with Category 2 status as it moves inland to the Orlando metro, if the current path holds true," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Many of the computer models agree, bringing Dorian into Central Florida."

Hurricane season runs through November, with Sept. 10 marking the peak.

The next named storm will be called Fernand.

Land hazards

Swells around the U.S. And British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico should gradually diminish Thursday.

Swells are likely to begin affecting the east-facing shores of the Bahamas and the southeastern United States coast during the next few days.

These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Watches and warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Interests in the northwestern and central Bahamas should monitor the progress of Dorian.

