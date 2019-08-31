Here's how Dorian's shifting track may affect Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - All eyes remain on Hurricane Dorian. Positive trends on the track of Dorian continued overnight.

The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center still has Florida in the cone, but the biggest impacts now look to stay out to sea.

With hurricanes as intense as Dorian, wobbling is likely and the track can still change.

Pay close attention to the forecast through Labor Day weekend.

Even if Dorian's eye stays offshore, impacts will be likely as tropical storm-force winds extend more than 100 mph from the center.

Significant beach erosion is likely regardless of the track.

Saturday Forecast

A few storms are possible, but it will not be a washout. Highs climb to around 90 degrees.

