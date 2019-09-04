Tropical Storm Gabrielle forms in the Atlantic as peak season approaches

ORLANDO, Fla. - The seventh named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season developed early Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle, along with Fernand in the Gulf, will not impact Florida.

Gabrielle will move into the North Atlantic. Fernand will impact Mexico.

Including Dorian, there are currently three named systems in the Atlantic after a very quiet start to the season.

Hurricane fatigue set in for many across Central Florida as Dorian slowly moved across the Atlantic, but it is important to continue to be ready as we approach peak season, which occurs September 10.

Hurricane season runs until November 30.

