Get a look at Hurricane Dorian from space

NASA cameras were able to get a view of Hurricane Dorian from the International Space Station.

The agency posted its livestream to Twitter Tuesday.

From NASA's high definition cameras, viewers can see the massive storm over the Bahamas. Weather forecasters say the storm is about the size of Georgia, stretching about 280 miles across. Hurricane Dorian was downgraded to a Category 2 storm and was moving at 5 mph by Tuesday afternoon.

LIVE NOW: Tune in for live views of #HurricaneDorian captured by high definition cameras outside the @Space_Station. Watch: https://t.co/8nPhbG3IFg — NASA (@NASA) September 3, 2019

Hurricane Dorian is the fourth-named storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season. It formed as a tropical storm Aug. 25 and became a hurricane three days later. Dorian was considered a Category 5 hurricane for a day before being downgraded Sept. 2.

Coming up on NASA TV: Tune in starting at 10:37am ET for live views of #HurricaneDorian captured by high definition cameras outside the @Space_Station. Watch: https://t.co/mzKW5uV4hS pic.twitter.com/0czkniP41j — NASA (@NASA) September 3, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.