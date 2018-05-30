Get your hurricane-related questions answered during News 6's phone bank

ORLANDO, Fla. - The 2018 hurricane season officially begins Friday and Central Florida has already seen a named storm this year, meaning now is the time to get prepared for similar or more intense systems that could come our way.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced last week that it's expecting a near- or above-average Atlantic hurricane season in 2018, meaning there could be up to nine hurricanes this year.

That's why News 6 is kicking off the season Friday by hosting its annual all-day hurricane-preparedness phone bank.

Experts from Arnold Palmer Hospital, Orlando Health, the Orlando Utilities Commission, Florida Home Improvement Associates, the Orange County Medical Director's Office, Accurate Power and Technology and ServPro of Winter Park will be answering questions from viewers who call in during the event.

The phone bank will run from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. and can be reached at 1-888-436-6665.

ClickOrlando.com will also feature live interviews with the experts starting at 9 a.m.

The day ends with a special extended edition of News 6 at 7 p.m. for News 6's annual hurricane special. The special will also be streamed live on ClickOrlando.com.

Visit ClickOrlando.com/Hurricane to start getting prepared for the season now.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.