Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency for counties in Dorian's path

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for counties in the path of Hurricane Dorian.

"I've declared a state of emergency to ensure local governments and emergency management agencies have ample time, resources and flexibility to get prepared," DeSantis said in a tweet.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the eye of Hurricane Dorian was 45 miles northwest of St. Thomas and traveling northwest at 14 mph with sustained winds of 80 mph.

As Hurricane #Dorian approaches, I've declared a state of emergency to ensure local governments and emergency management agencies have ample time, resources and flexibility to get prepared. Please continue to follow local reports and @FLSERT for updates. https://t.co/FyQM6wd8er — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 28, 2019

That update shows Dorian weakening from a Category 3 when it hits Florida to a Category 2 by the time it makes its way to Orlando on Monday afternoon.

The 11 a.m. update showed the storm trending farther south making landfall near Cape Canaveral as a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 115 mph. The storm also shifted slightly farther south with the 5 p.m. update.

"It's important for Floridians on the East Coast to monitor this storm closely. Every Florida resident should have seven days of supplies, including food, water and medicine, and should have a plan in case of disaster. I will continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian closely with emergency management officials. The state stands ready to support all counties along the coast as they prepare," DeSantis said.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.