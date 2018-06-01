Here's NHC's full list of 2018 Atlantic storm names

This geocolor image from NOAA satellite GOES-16 shows Hurricane Irma, left, and Hurricane Jose, right, in the Atlantic Ocean on September 7, 2017.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The World Meteorological Organization shared a list of 21 names that will be used to name potential tropical cyclones formed in the Caribbean Sea, Gulf of Mexico and North Atlantic Ocean in 2018.

Of the 21 names below, the first was already crossed off the list last week when Subtropical Storm Alberto formed. Therefore, the next tropical or subtropical system to receive a name will be called "Beryl."

According to the WMO, Atlantic tropical storms had been named from lists created by the National Hurricane Center since 1953, but those lists are now updated and maintained by an international committee within the WMO.

There are six lists that are rotated and recycled to be used again every seventh year. The names on each list remain the same unless a storm is particularly costly or deadly. In that case, the name is retired and another name is chosen to replace it during the committee's annual meeting, according to the National Hurricane Center. Several names have been retired.

Here is the full list of names that will be used to name storms formed in the Atlantic this year:

