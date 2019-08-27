How Tropical Storm Dorian will impact Puerto Rico

In this Oct. 19, 2017 photo, homes stand covered with FEMA tarps in the Cantera area in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

As many residents in Puerto Rico are still recovering from Hurricane Maria in 2017, they are now forced to prep for another storm.

Although Tropical Storm Dorian is not as strong as Maria was, many people are not taking any chances and preparing ahead of Wednesday's storm.

The latest track has Dorian as a strong tropical storm as it approaches the island by Wednesday. For that reason, a hurricane watch and a tropical storm warning are now in effect for the island.

Conditions are expected to begin deteriorating as early as Wednesday morning.

Tropical storm force sustained winds will be possible between 39 and 73 mph.

Southwest and Central portions of Puerto Rico can expect 4 to 6 inches of rain with isolated amounts of 8 inches. The rest of the island and the U.S. Virgin Islands can expect between 1 to 3 inches of rainfall by the end of the storm.

This added rainfall in a short amount of time means the threat for potential flash flooding and mudslides will be the biggest concern.

The forecast calls for Dorian to move past the islands and toward the Bahamas by the end of the week as a strong a tropical storm.

