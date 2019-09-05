Hurricane center now watching 6 systems in tropics

New potential tropical development in the Atlantic Ocean.

ORLANDO, Fla. - With the peak of hurricane season just days away, there are currently six past, present or future tropical systems being watched by the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Dorian strengthened back into a Category 3 storm after skirting Florida's coast, and had 115 mph winds Thursday morning near Charleston, South Carolina.

Dorian is continued to ride the East Coast of the United States through Saturday or Sunday.

Nearby, a small area of low pressure, about 200 miles northeast of Bermuda, is producing showers and thunderstorms well to the southeast of its center.

Increasingly unfavorable upper-level winds, produced by Dorian, are expected to inhibit further development during the next several days as the system moves northeast into the north Atlantic.

There is currently a 40% chance for the system to develop over the next two days.

Meanwhile, remnants of Tropical Storm Fernand continue to push through Mexico and South Texas.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle is in the open Atlantic with winds of 50 mph. The storm is moving northwest at 7 mph and will stay out to sea.

The fifth system is a tropical wave along the coast of Africa will begin to move over the eastern Atlantic on Thursday.

Environmental conditions may allow slow development of the system this week, with the potential to become a tropical depression early next week.

The hurricane center giving it a 50% chance of development over the next five days.

Lastly, a trough of low pressure located about 500 miles east of the Leeward Islands is producing a large but disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms.

Only slow development of this disturbance, if any, is expected during the next couple of days while it moves slowly northwest.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center is giving this system at 10% chance of development within the next two to five days.

Hurricane season runs from June through November, with the peak hitting around Sept. 10.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for more weather coverage.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.