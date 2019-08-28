Hurricane Dorian cancels sporting events for Seminole County schools

SANFORD, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian has prompted Seminole County school officials to cancel several sporting and extracurricular events over the holiday weekend.

Seminole County Public Schools said Wednesday that all sporting and extracurricular events on Saturday, Sunday and Monday have been canceled.

Friday night events, including high school football games, will take place, officials said.

"The district will send messages to parents by phone, email, and will update our website and social media pages as needed regarding any impact on future school operations," SCPS said in a news release. "Parents, please be sure your child's school has the correct contact numbers listed in Skyward to ensure you will receive our phone and email updates."

In the event of potential school closures next week, SCPS said it will notify parents on Monday.

