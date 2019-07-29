Insurers have yet to pay 15 percent of Hurricane Michael claims

Paulina "Bela" Sebastiao descends from the missing top floor of her damaged home from Hurricane Michael on the morning it is torn down in Mexico Beach, Fla, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. The Sebastiaos paid $290,000 for the three-story house and had…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Insurance companies have yet to pay about 15 percent of claims made from Hurricane Michael in the Florida Panhandle.

Florida's top insurance regulator told Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet last week that insurers have yet to pay out more than 21,000 claims from last October's Category 5 storm.

Office of Insurance Regulation Commissioner David Altmaier says the figure is discouraging.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the law requires insurance companies to pay claims within 90 days of being filed, provided the claims are not contested.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.