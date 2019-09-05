Hurricane

Royal Caribbean sends ship filled with water, food, generators to Bahamas

Category 5 Hurricane Dorian ravages Bahamas

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

(Credit: Royal Caribbean)

Royal Caribbean announced Wednesday it had a ship full of supplies ready to head to the Bahamas which, was hit by Hurricane Dorian as a Category 5 storm. 

The cruise line said the ship was filled with of 43,000 water bottles, 10,000 meals, generators and other supplies to help the islands recover from the devastation they face. 

More News Headlines

The ship is expected to arrive Thursday, according to the cruise line. 

This is in addition to the pledge of $1 million the company made toward relief efforts. 

 

 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.