Royal Caribbean sends ship filled with water, food, generators to Bahamas

Royal Caribbean announced Wednesday it had a ship full of supplies ready to head to the Bahamas which, was hit by Hurricane Dorian as a Category 5 storm.

The cruise line said the ship was filled with of 43,000 water bottles, 10,000 meals, generators and other supplies to help the islands recover from the devastation they face.

The ship is expected to arrive Thursday, according to the cruise line.

This is in addition to the pledge of $1 million the company made toward relief efforts.

We’re with you Bahamas. In the wake of Dorian, we’re mobilizing our fleet to help those who need it. In partnership with the Bahamian government & The Bahamas Feeding Network tomorrow we’ll deliver +43k water bottles, 10k meals, generators, supplies & we’re just getting started. pic.twitter.com/inTc7RDAJn — Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) September 5, 2019

