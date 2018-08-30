Tropical Storm Conditions Expected Over the Southern Cabo Verde Islands On Friday

Potential Tropical Cyclone
Wind
Pressure
30 mph
29.74
Heading
Coordinates
W at 12 mph
18.4W, 12.9N
Discussion
At 1100 a.m. AST (1500 UTC), the disturbance was centered near latitude 12.9 north, longitude 18.4 west. The system is moving toward the west near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this general motion with a gradual turn toward the west-northwest is expected to continue during the next few days. On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to move near or over the southern cabo verde islands on Friday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm during the next day or so.
Environmental conditions are favorable for the system to become a tropical cyclone tonight or Friday. * formation chance through 48 hours, high, 80 percent * formation chance through 5 days, high, 90 percent
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).
Satellite
Watches and Warnings
Changes with this advisory:
The government of the cabo verde islands has issued a tropical storm warning for the southern islands of santiago, fogo and brava.
Summary of watches and warnings in effect:
A tropical storm warning is in effect for, * santiago * fogo * brava
A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.
For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.
Models
Land Hazards
Rainfall: the system could produce total rain accumulations of 4 to 8 inches across the southern cabo verde islands. These rains could produce life-threatening flash floods.
Winds: tropical storm conditions are expected in the southern cabo verde islands on Friday.