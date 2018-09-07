Tropical Storm Warnings Issued For the Southern Cabo Verde Islands, Heavy Rainfall Also Expected

Potential Tropical Cyclone
Wind
Pressure
35 mph
29.65
Heading
Coordinates
W at 10 mph
17.8W, 13.1N
Discussion
At 1100 a.m. AST (1500 UTC), the disturbance was centered near latitude 13.1 north, longitude 17.8 west. The system is moving toward the west near 10 mph (17 km/h). A westward to west- northwestward motion with a gradual increase in forward speed is expected during the next 72 hours. On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to move near the southern cabo verde islands on Sunday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next 72 hours, and the system is expected to become a tropical depression or tropical storm later today.
Conditions are conducive for the disturbance to become a tropical depression or tropical storm later today. * formation chance through 48 hours, high, 90 percent * formation chance through 5 days, high, 90 percent
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).
Satellite
Watches and Warnings
Changes with this advisory:
The government of the cabo verde islands has issued a tropical storm warning for the southern islands of santiago, fogo and brava.
Summary of watches and warnings in effect:
A tropical storm warning is in effect for, * santiago, fogo, and brava
A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.
For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.
Models
Land Hazards
Wind: tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the warning area on Sunday.
Rainfall: the disturbance is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with maximum totals of 8 inches across the southern cabo verde islands. This rainfall may produce life-threatening flash floods.