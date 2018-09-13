These hotels will welcome you, your pet during a hurricane

With Hurricane Florence threatening the Carolinas and more storms brewing in the Atlantic, the reality of an emergency evacuation for people threatened by hurricanes is very real. While it may be an easy decision to pack up your most prized possessions, one thing that often gets left behind in natural disaster evacuations is a pet.

During Hurricane Katrina, the Louisiana SPCA estimated more than 100,000 pets were left behind during the evacuation and about 70,000 died throughout the Gulf Coast after the storm hit. Many emergency shelters in New Orleans did not allow pets to enter, making tough choices for pet owners.

Because of the catastrophe with Katrina, officials in Houston allowed pets to enter shelters after Hurricane Harvey hit in 2017.

Many pet owners also left their animals at home because once they evacuated, they didn't know what to do with them, especially if a hotel doesn't allow pets to stay.

We've rounded up a list of hotels that are animal friendly, or charge a fee to have your four-legged family member to stay with you. We recommend double checking with the hotel that your animal can stay when you make your reservation.

La Quinta Inn

Staybridge Suites

Quality Inn

Extended Stay America

Candlewood Suites

Comfort Inn

Comfort Suites

Hampton Inn

Knights Inn

Motel 6

Red Roof Inn

America's Best Value Inn

Days Inn

Fairfield Inn & Suites

Holiday Inn Express

Graham Media Group 2018