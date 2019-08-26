Tropical Storm Dorian: Track, computer models, satellite

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Dorian was gathering strength Monday while approaching islands in the eastern Caribbean Sea, and could strike Puerto Rico and its neighbors as a hurricane on Tuesday, but it's too soon to tell what impact, if any, it will have on Florida.

As of Monday morning, the fourth tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season was centered about 225 miles east-southeast of Barbados and moving west at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

Here are the models on Dorian. Possibly impacting Florida by next week. pic.twitter.com/pzQ2IscMpB — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) August 26, 2019

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm warnings for Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm watch was issued for Grenada and Martinique.

Forecasters said Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and the Virgin Islands should monitor Dorian's progress.

Here is the 5AM track for Tropical Storm Dorian. pic.twitter.com/QytVDGgEHU — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) August 26, 2019

News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said Dorian will likely be a Category 1 hurricane when it encounters Hispaniola, a mountainous region that could weaken the storm.

"It looks like it will then move into the Bahamas by the weekend," Bridges said. "After that, there's a chance they could redevelop as it is closer to Florida. We have plenty of time to watch the storm, but everyone should be prepared, just in case."

Hurricane season runs through November, with the peak around Sept. 10.

The next named storm will be called Erin.

Orlando-area forecast

After a mostly dry, hot weekend, there will be an increased chance of rain Monday in Central Florida.

Expect a 70% coverage of afternoon showers and storms, with a high of 94. The average high on this date is 91.

"There is a stalled boundary in north Florida and south Georgia that will act as a focal point, as well as more moisture in place, that will lead to scattered showers and storms," Bridges said.

Rain chances stand at 60% from Tuesday through Friday.

