Tropical Storm Nadine forms over open Atlantic

MIAMI - Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say Tropical Storm Nadine has formed over the open Atlantic Tuesday.

The storm is about 480 miles off the Cabo Verde Islands and is posing no threat to land.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Nadine had top sustained winds of 40 mph.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Leslie is meandering over the central Atlantic with top sustained winds of 65 mph and Hurricane Michael is still strengthening over the Gulf Of Mexico.

Follow updates on Tropical Storm Nadine's path here.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.