Tropics continue to bubble as Humberto pulls away from Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The peak of hurricane season has passed, but the tropics remain active, although there's no immediate threat to Florida.

As of Monday morning, Humberto is a Category 1 hurricane, with winds up to 85 mph. Humberto is moving northeast near 5 mph. A turn toward the east-northeast is expected later in the day.

"This hurricane continues to move away from the United States at 3 mph," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "It will likely slam into Bermuda sometime in the next couple of days."

Meanwhile, disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico are associated with an upper-level low.

"Little if any development of this system is expected before it moves inland along the northwestern Gulf coast late Monday or Tuesday," Bridges said. "It would impact Texas or Mexico."

Regardless of development, the system is expected to produce heavy rain along portions of Texas later this week.

The tropics stay active.

The hurricane center is giving it a 10% chance of development within the next five days.

And showers and thunderstorms have increased in association with an area of low pressure over the central tropical Atlantic.

"Conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next few days," Bridges said.

The system is moving slowly west-northwest, and the hurricane center is giving it a 50% chance of development within the next two days and an 80% chance of development within the next five days.

"If this gets a name, it would be called Imelda," Bridges said.

Hurricane season runs through November.

Orlando-area forecast

Humberto is pulling moisture away from Central Florida.

There's a 20% chance of rain Monday and only a 10% chance for rain Tuesday, with highs in the low 90s.

Highs will be in the upper 80s later in the week, with rain chances remaining slim.

